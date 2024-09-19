JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 182,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 69,997 shares.The stock last traded at $68.16 and had previously closed at $65.94.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $576.47 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

