JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
