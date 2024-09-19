JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.17) to GBX 1,400 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

JTC Price Performance

About JTC

JTC opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.50) on Tuesday. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 623.50 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 939.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 0.68.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

