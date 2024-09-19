Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.
