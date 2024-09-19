Justin Ash Purchases 21,100 Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Stock

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) insider Justin Ash bought 21,100 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,796 ($65,780.71).

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON SPI opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £946.96 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

