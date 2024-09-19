K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon Sells 1,100 Shares

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00.
K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.7 %
K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.03 and a 12-month high of C$37.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.57.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3401929 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
