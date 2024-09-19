Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Up 5.6%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 277,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,864,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,023,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $8,305,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

