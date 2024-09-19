Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 1,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.