Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 1,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.
Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.
Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend
About Kasikornbank Public
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.
