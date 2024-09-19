KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 492,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 204,988 shares.The stock last traded at $61.57 and had previously closed at $61.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.