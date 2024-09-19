KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.96.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $89.36. 475,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,335. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in KB Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in KB Home by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

