KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.36

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 10193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

KBC Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

