KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.02. 1,993,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,655,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

