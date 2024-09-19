KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 55,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 474% compared to the typical volume of 9,615 call options.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. KE's revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $146,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

