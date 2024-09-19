Keith Anthony Daley Buys 137,138 Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 137,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £28,798.98 ($38,043.57).
Checkit Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Checkit stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Checkit plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 31 ($0.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.25. The stock has a market cap of £22.68 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.35.
About Checkit
