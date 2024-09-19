Keith Martell Purchases 1,250 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.9 %

NTR stock traded up C$1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 501,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,378. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.88.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.