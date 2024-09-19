Keith Martell Purchases 1,250 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.9 %

NTR stock traded up C$1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 501,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,378. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.88.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.96%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

