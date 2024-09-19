Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives $76.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

