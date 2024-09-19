Kendall Capital Management Acquires 18,237 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.11% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $7,502,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.