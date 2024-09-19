Kendall Capital Management Acquires 4,905 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Cars.com worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. UBS Group cut their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.11. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $339,871.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,500.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

