Kendall Capital Management Boosts Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Wabash National worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 240.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $868.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

