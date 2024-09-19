Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 957.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

