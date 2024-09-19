Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $238.74 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.85.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

