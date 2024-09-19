Kendall Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,594,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

