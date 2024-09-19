Kendall Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5 %

BWA stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

