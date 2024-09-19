Kendall Capital Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

