Kendall Capital Management Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VV stock opened at $257.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $260.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

