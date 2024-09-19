Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

