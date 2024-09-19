Kendall Capital Management Purchases 750 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QSR opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.