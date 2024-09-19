Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,260 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $77,523,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $91.20 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

