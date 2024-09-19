Kendall Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

