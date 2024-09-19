Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,331 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $1,119,975. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

