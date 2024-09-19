Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,179 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,459 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UBER opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

