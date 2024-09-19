Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after acquiring an additional 301,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $183.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

