Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. The company has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

