Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $201.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

