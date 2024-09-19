Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 266 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $214.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

