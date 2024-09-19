Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $355.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

