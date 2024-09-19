Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,415,500 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 3,196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of Keppel stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Keppel has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. Keppel’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

