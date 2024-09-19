Kevin Lee Ford Acquires 415 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford bought 415 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,646.10.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of CGY opened at C$47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$42.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.24.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Further Reading

