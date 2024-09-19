Kevin Rountree Acquires 143 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of £105.26 ($139.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,052.18 ($19,883.99).

LON GAW opened at £104.80 ($138.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £100.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,288.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 8,860 ($117.04) and a 1 year high of £110.90 ($146.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,187.77%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

