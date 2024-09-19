Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Down 1.2%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $444.90 and last traded at $461.55. 1,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.18.

Keyence Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.01.

About Keyence

(Get Free Report)

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.