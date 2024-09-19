Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies
In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keysight Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
