Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lifted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,657.1% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 283.6% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,207,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,971,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

