Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,793 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

