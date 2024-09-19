Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

KGF stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.35) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 333.50 ($4.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 257.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

