Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
