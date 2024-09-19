Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Up 11.2% After Dividend Announcement

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 322.90 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 322.90 ($4.27). Approximately 10,613,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,457,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.30 ($3.83).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.30) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kingfisher Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,814.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.52.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

