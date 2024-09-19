Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.45

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 310020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
