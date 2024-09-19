Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Kingfisher Stock Up 2.0 %
KGFHY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
