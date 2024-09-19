Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Featured Stories

