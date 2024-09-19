Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Kings Entertainment Group Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Kings Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kings Entertainment Group Inc provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.