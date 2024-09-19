Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Shares Up 0.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.27 and last traded at $91.27. 2,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.10.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05.
Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.
