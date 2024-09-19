Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $453.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

